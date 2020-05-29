Suicidal woman fires firearm inside Atascadero home

May 28, 2020

With help from a robot, Atascadero police officers subdued and took a gun away from a suicidal woman who fired shots inside an occupied home on Wednesday.

After the woman allegedly fired gunshots, officers arrived at a home in the 9400 block of Via Cielo and determined the suspect was still in possession of the handgun and family members were inside the residence. As officers evacuated the relatives, the woman began firing the handgun randomly inside a bedroom, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The gunshots did not strike or threaten anyone.

Police established a perimeter around the home and attempted to contact the woman on a phone but did not succeed. Atascadero officers then requested that the San Luis Obispo Police Department allow them to use their robot.

Shortly afterwards, SLO Police Department personnel arrived with the robot. Officers sent the robot into the home, and it located the woman on the floor inside a closet.

Officers entered the home behind the robot and managed to detain the woman, who was lying on the handgun.

Police say the woman was suffering from a preexisting medical condition. Atascadero medical personnel treated her at the scene, and the woman was later transported to the hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.

She did not suffer any gunshot wounds. Police say they are withholding the woman’s identity because of the nature of the incident.

