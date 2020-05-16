Front Page  »  

Surfer hits his head, dies in Pismo Beach

May 16, 2020

A male surfer died Friday morning after suffering an apparent head injury in Pismo Beach. [KSBY]

At about 10 a.m., an unconscious surfer was reportedly pulled out of the water slightly north of the Pismo Beach Pier. Four state parks lifeguards and two rangers, along with Pismo Beach police, tended to the surfer and performed CPR.

It took approximately 30 minutes for medics to arrive. Responders pronounced the surfer dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to release additional information about the death.


Shocked in MB

I do not normally pick at things like this because we do not know the details, but 30 minutes to the beach at Pismo seems very out of whack. There does need to be an explanation for that one.


05/16/2020 11:08 am 
05/16/2020 11:08 am
slomark

That’s really a shame. I’m sorry to hear that.


Re the photo: I didn’t know Pismo Beach had such Pipepline-like waves!


05/16/2020 11:07 am 
05/16/2020 11:07 am
Speak Truth to Power

Tragically sad story. Our hearts go out to the family. There is non such thing as absolutely safety for people living their lives.


05/16/2020 9:38 am 
05/16/2020 9:38 am
Kidholm

It took EMS half an hour to respond to a young man in full arrest in Pismo??? It doesn’t take half an hour to drive to Pismo from SLO or even SM.


05/16/2020 9:36 am 
05/16/2020 9:36 am
﻿