Witness in Shandon murder missing, suspected victim of foul play

May 21, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

A 27-year-old Paso Robles man, who testified for prosecutors at a murder suspect’s preliminary hearing, is missing. Authorities suspect he was the victim of foul play.

Trevon Perry testified in December against Kejuan Guy Bynum, the man suspected of murdering 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson. At the end of the preliminary hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen ruled there was sufficient evidence for Bynum to be tried for Wilson’s murder. But before a trial date was set, Perry was reported missing.

Perry and Wilson were childhood friends. On June 1, 2019, they were at a home on Escondido Way in Shandon. A fight broke out between Wilson and Bynum, who were both drinking at the time. The fight moved outside where Bynum is alleged to have stabbed Wilson. Wilson later died from his injuries.

Bynum, was arrested on June 2, 2019 for a parole violation and on the murder charge. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail.

On March 16, Perry’s family reported he was missing after he left with an acquaintance to attend a gathering in the area of Jardine Road in Paso Robles. He never returned, according to a family member who has asked to remain unnamed for fear of retaliation.

Several weeks after Perry went missing, on April 4, another close friend of his and Wilson’s went to talk to an acquaintance about Perry’s disappearance, according to Perry’s relative. While the acquaintance did not show, a drive-by shooter shot Perry’s friend in the shoulder as he was walking near the corner of 2nd and Vine streets.

The victim refused to tell Paso Robles police officers who shot him, instead saying he was too intoxicated to remember, according to police.

Paso Robles police and SLO County District Attorney investigators announced Wednesday that they suspect Perry is the victim of foul play.

“Numerous search warrants have been served throughout California in an attempt to collect evidence and to find Trevon Perry,” according to the press release. “Through this intense investigative process, investigators believe Trevon Perry’s disappearance is suspicious and suspect foul play.”

Loading...