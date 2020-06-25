Armed suspects chase victims in Goleta

June 24, 2020

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested six suspects who allegedly chased a pair of victims with a shotgun at a Motel 6 in Goleta Monday evening.

At about 8 p.m., a 911 caller reported suspects pointing a gun at two victims in the parking lot of Motel 6 in the 5800 block of Calle Real. The victims fled in their vehicle, traveling through the Zodo’s parking lot as the suspects gave chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

While deputies searched for the armed suspects, two women exited a motel room with three young children. Deputies warned the women about the potential danger in the area and asked if they knew anything about the incident.

The women said they did not know anything and that they were the only individuals in the motel room. They also said they did not have a vehicle at the motel.

Deputies examined identification the women provided and found one of the females was the registered owner of the suspects’ vehicle. The woman was also the person to whom the motel room was registered.

Investigators arrested two women, Ana Sanchez and Yesenia Ybarra, on obstruction charges. A relative picked up Sanchez and Ybarra’s children.

As Sanchez’s vehicle was being towed, deputies discovered a loaded shotgun on the rear floorboard between two children’s car seats.

Motel 6 management requested that Sanchez’s belongings be removed from her room, which was supposed to be empty.

However, deputies found the slide lock engaged and saw four individuals inside. Deputies forced the door open, entered the room and took Brandon Topete, Dylan Jaregui-Salinas, Jorge Fernandez, and Gilberto Solis into custody.

Soils was charged with conspiracy, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm while on probation.

Deputies charged Topete and Fernandez with conspiracy and assault with a firearm, while Jaregui-Salinas was charged with two counts of conspiracy and one count of assault with a firearm.

Both Ybarra and Sanchez were charged with child cruelty, obstructing a peace officer and accessory and were booked in jail, then released under California’s $0 bail rule.

