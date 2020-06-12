Coronavirus cases surge in San Luis Obispo County

June 12, 2020

Amid large public protests and the reopening of more businesses, San Luis Obispo County has seen an increase in newly confirmed coronavirus cases. The county, however, does not disclose tracking information to the public.

While the county discloses the general location of most newly confirmed cornavirus cases, it is not reporting suspected infection sites.

In San Luis Obispo County, during the past three days, there have been 18 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, or six per day. Of those; six were in Atascadero; two each in Nipomo, San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande; and one each in Paso Robles and Morro Bay. There were four cases in non-designated areas.

Of the 317 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 279 individuals have recovered, and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people in the hospital in intensive care, and 35 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 123

Atascadero — 46

Nipomo — 31

Arroyo Grande — 26

San Luis Obispo — 23

CMC — 11

Templeton — 10

Pismo Beach — 9

San Miguel — 9

Morro Bay — 8

Other county cases — 21

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 143,505 positive cases, and 4,941 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,089,825 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 11,035 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 7,599,647 cases with 423,887 dead.

