Fire burns 400 acres near Avila Beach

June 16, 2020

[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 25+ acres, evacuation advisory for Gragg Canyon Ranch area, HWY 101 N hard closure from Shell Beach Rd to Avila Beach Dr. Aircraft and #Firefighters are making good progress. pic.twitter.com/24mjEdPiyw — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020

A fire that broke out along Highway 101 near both Avila Beach and Shell Beach Monday afternoon has burned 400 acres and is 10 percent contained, as of Monday evening.

The blaze started at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of Gragg Canyon Road and N. Thompson Avenue close to Avila Beach Drive. Video footage released by Cal Fire shows the blaze burning on both sides of Highway 101.

Officials temporarily closed northbound Highway 101 between Shell Beach Road and Avila Beach Drive as firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters have been attacking the blaze from the air and the ground.

Authorities issued an evacuation warning for the area east of Highway 101 from N. Bello Street south to Price Canyon Road and east to the Pismo Beach city limit. But, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has since announced the evacuation order for the Pismo Heights area has been canceled.

Emergency personnel have set up an evacuation center in the Arroyo Grande Walmart parking lot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

