Firefighters investigating suspected arson in Paso Robles
June 30, 2020
Paso Robles fire investigators suspect an arsonist started a small blaze at an unidentified structure Monday evening.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., a 911caller reported the fire in the 1000 block of Vine Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the blaze had already been extinguished by a nearby resident. The fire caused minimal damage to the structure, according to a city of Paso Robles news release.
Fire officials conducted an investigation and determined a flammable liquid was used to help start the blaze. Officials suspect arson.
Investigators are seeking out members of the public who may have information about the arson or suspicious activity. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Paso Robles emergency personnel at (805) 227-7560.
