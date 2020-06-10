Front Page  »  

Grover Beach man attempts to rob two women at knifepoint

June 10, 2020

Lance James Overduin

Grover Beach police officers arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob two women inside an ATM kiosk on Tuesday.

At about 4:45 p.m., the man, armed with a knife, attempted to rob two different women while they were trying to use the ATM inside a Bank of America kiosk, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Shortly afterwards, officer located the suspect in a parking lot in the 1400 block of W. Grand Avenue. Officers identified the man as 25-year-old Lance James Overduin fo Grover Beach.

Officers found Overduin in possession of a knife and arrested him. Authorities booked Overduin into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of drawing a deadly weapon upon another.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Overduin remains in custody with his bail set at $60,000.


SLOGROWN

Great job on your part GB Police! Thank you for keeping GB safe from thugs like this. God bless all LEO’s and their families.


Let’s all hope that the madness and demonic behavior on the left to “defund” the Police doesn’t come to our Central Coast. [Well, it may already have in some places].


Vote RED in November.


06/10/2020 6:04 pm 
06/10/2020 6:04 pm
