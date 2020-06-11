Gunshots fired near Firestone Brewery in Paso Robles
June 11, 2020
Update: The northbound off-ramp to U.S. Highway 101 at Highway 46 West near Paso Robles is closed because of law enforcement activity. The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are also heavily congested.
Original story: Multiple gunshots were fired near Firestone Brewery on Ramada Drive near Highway 101 on Thursday afternoon as multiple law enforcement agencies hunt for a gunman who allegedly ambushed officers at the Paso Robles police department, shot a deputy in the face and killed a man.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the manhunt for 26-year-old Mason James Lira. The gunman started his shooting spree early Wednesday morning.
On Thursday at about 2 a.m., Lira was videotaped shopping at Chevron gas station in the 1800 block of Ramada Drive, near the current skirmish.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines