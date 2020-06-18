Investigators release photos of Atascadero bank robbery suspects
June 18, 2020
Atascadero police are asking the public to help them identify two people suspected in the May 28 robbery of the Golden 1 Bank on El Camino Real. Investigators obtained video footage from a local business of the suspected bank robber and his accomplice.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a man entered the bank, produced a note demanding money, and said he had a gun. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the bank.
Witnesses spotted the suspect getting into a black four-door sedan.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the people in the surveillance photos to call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.
