Mission San Luis Obispo removes statue to protect it from protesters

June 23, 2020

Amid a wave of statue toppling across the United States, the Catholic Church removed a Junipero Serra statue from the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa on Monday, a move intended to protect the sculpture. [Tribune]

The Diocese of Monterey, which owns the SLO Mission property, released a statement saying a work crew took down the statue and moved it to a storage room to safeguard it and protect it from vandalism. Junipero Serra statues have already been toppled by protesters in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Protesters argue the Spanish missionary’s legacy includes abuses against Native Americans. The Catholic Church argues otherwise, saying Serra pressed Spanish authorities for better treatment of Native Americans.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon stated in an Instagram post she is grateful the statue was removed.

“So grateful to see this painful reminder removed from our public space,” Harmon wrote. “Thank you to the church for doing the right thing and proactively taking this down.”


commonsenseguy

What pathetic piece of work Mayor Harmon is. She’s a painful reminder of how ignorant and pandering politicians can be. The stupidity flows from her constantly. Please, someone check her for insanity. Please resign and move to Seattle.


06/23/2020 7:22 pm
mtasseff

Thank you Mayor Harmon. We should be allowing these statues (works of art) to be removed and not destroyed. Its sad that most of these destructive acts are done by people who have little or no knowledge about the these individuals. Yes George Washington was a slave owner, but lets remember that if it was not for General George Washington we would not be sitting here today. Destroying these statues or changing the names of schools and other buildings will not erase our past. Our mistakes are meant teach us lessons in hopes that we will not repeat them.


06/23/2020 7:03 pm
derasmus

Please, will a reasonable, able bodied person out there please step forward and run for mayor! We can and should do better than Harmon. Heidi and her gang of hipsters must go!


06/23/2020 6:46 pm
