Paso Robles fire destroys two homes, damages four others

June 23, 2020

The Paso Robles River Fire destroyed two homes, damaged four residencies and burned seven acres on Monday. Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the blaze, which is 10 percent contained.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the fire ignited in the river bed. The flames then jumped River Road and spread up the bluffs.

At the fire’s peak, 559 residences were evacuated. Currently the residents of 98 homes remain evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

