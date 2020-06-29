Paso Robles police arrest a man who allegedly killed a witness

June 29, 2020

By CCN STAFF

Paso Robles police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly killing Trevon Perry, a witness in an ongoing murder case. Perry’s family reported him missing on March 16.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Ron of Paso Robles on Sunday and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a murder charge. Last week, officers found Perry’s body at a home in Riverside.

Perry testified in December against Kejuan Bynum, a man suspected of murdering 23-year-old Cristopher Wilson. At the end of the preliminary hearing, a superior court judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for Bynum to be tried for Wilson’s murder. But before a trial date was set, Perry’s family reported him missing.

Perry and Wilson were childhood friends. On June 1, 2019, they were at a home in Shandon. During an argument, Bynum allegedly stabbed Wilson. Wilson later died from his injuries and Perry agreed to testify in court.

Ron was a close friend of Bynum and an acquaintance of Perry, according to one of Perry’s family members, who asked to remain unnamed because of safety concerns.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Detective Bryce Lickness at 805-227-7450.

