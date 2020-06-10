Front Page  »  

Paso Robles police order shelter in place, active shooter

June 10, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

Paso Robles police asked residents to shelter in place Wednesday morning while they look for an active shooter near the city park.

Shortly after 3 a.m., multiple gun shots were fired near the Paso Robles Police Department. One officer is reportedly injured.

The suspect is described as a male with curly hair. He is wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

CalCoastNews has a reporter headed to the scene. The story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Update: CHP officers have closed the roads from 9th Street 14th Street while officers conduct a grid search. Choppers are flying overhead.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Update 7:18 a.m. There is a body on the ground behind Cool Hand Lukes near the train station.

Update 7:45 a.m. Officers found a second body in the riverbed.

Update: 8 a.m. Officers are continuing to search the riverbed and buildings on Railroad Street.

Update 9 a.m. According to Paso Roble emergency services, officers are continuing to search for the shooter. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of their sheriff’s deputies was shot earlier in the day.


Loading...
Related:


10
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
giblets56

So defunding the police is a good idea while we all are shut ins. Lord Jesus come soon.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
06/10/2020 1:49 pm
Black_Copter_Pilot

Dear CCN

Please wait until this event plays out completely. Your reporting isn’t close to what is really going on.

Sincerely


Vote Up1Vote Down 
06/10/2020 11:25 am
IronHub

You’re back, eh? Still gaslighting. You’ve always been an empty vessel.


Vote Up-8Vote Down 
06/10/2020 1:13 pm
Black_Copter_Pilot

Why can’t I be a pilot of a black copter? I took this handle years ago when the tin hat people were all over this site.

Nice try. What is gaslighting? Is that when you light your farts?


Vote Up4Vote Down 
06/10/2020 1:19 pm
IronHub

And now you’ve become the “tin hat people.”


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
06/10/2020 1:23 pm
sloweb

Interesting. The Paso Robles Daily News described the suspect in more detail.


Vote Up21Vote Down 
06/10/2020 7:15 am
SLOGROWN

Well you know sloweb, we’re not to be specific about “color” or “race” in this current culture. Unless of course one is white.

Just sayin…….


Vote Up32Vote Down 
06/10/2020 7:39 am
sloweb

I see that they have edited out the additional details in the description. Maybe they will be adding new details, such as D E A D soon.


Vote Up23Vote Down 
06/10/2020 9:15 am
r0y

From my experience with news outlets, no description usually means non-white. It’s sad, but that seems to be the state of delivering the facts now-a-days.


Vote Up47Vote Down 
06/10/2020 7:42 am
sloweb

Unless they can be, even thru imaginary reasoning, be determined a minority victim. Then their description is in bold caps.


Vote Up7Vote Down 
06/10/2020 11:25 am
﻿