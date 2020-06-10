Paso Robles shooter suspected of killing a man
June 10, 2020
The man in his 40s found dead behind Cool Hand Luke’s near the train station Wednesday morning died from a gunshot to the head from close proximity, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 3 a.m., a shooter fired shots at officers near the Paso Robles Police Department. CHP officers and sheriff deputies responded to assist officers.
A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy was shot. He is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.
It is suspected the suspect shot both the deputy and the deceased victim.
The suspect is described as a male with curly hair. He is wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.
Officers are searching for the shooter throughout the downtown area and collecting evidence, including multiple shell casings.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines