Paso Robles weed abatement blamed for blaze that destroyed homes

June 27, 2020

The preliminary findings of a county fire investigation team suggest a Paso Robles weed abatement program likely caused a blaze earlier this week that destroyed two homes and damaged nine other structures.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the fire started in the riverbed near South River Road and Navajo Avenue. Fueled by dry vegetation and high winds, the fire quickly spread, jumping South River Road and moving up the bluffs.

In addition to destroying a couple homes and damaging others, the blaze threatened a total of 60 residences before firefighters extinguished it. At the peak of the fire, authorities evacuated residents from 559 homes.

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze about four hours after it started and remained on scene for more than 24 hours to mop up the fire.

Initially, some observers speculated homeless individuals in the riverbed may have started the fire. But, the initial findings of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Investigation Strike Team are that weed abatement operations being conducted along the Navajo pathway likely caused the blaze.


Jon Tatro

There is a big electronic sign at the Niblick bridge which states “ Mow before 10am”. Apparently this doesn’t apply to city contractors.


06/27/2020 7:27 pm
Paso_citizen

If it is proven that fire was started by a weed abatement crew (hired by and paid for by the city), then who will be financially liable for the thousands (maybe millions) of dollars spent on fire control + damage to all the homes and property.


As a Paso Robles taxpayer, I hope the weed abatement carried sufficient insurance to pay for this.

The homeowners impacted shouldn’t have their insurance rates go up for this fire.


06/27/2020 3:12 pm
IronHub

Darn those homeless! Blameless again.


06/27/2020 2:04 pm
kevin rise

If we cant scapegoat the poor, who else do we blame problems on, Rich people!?!


06/27/2020 2:21 pm
Ralph Snart

Oh my!


06/27/2020 1:18 pm
﻿