Person dies after falling off Pismo Beach cliff

June 30, 2020

A person died Monday after falling off a cliff by the Shore Cliff Lodge on Price Street in Pismo Beach.

At about 2:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a person had fallen. Rescue workers climbed down the rocky cliffside and unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the victim. A helicopter then airlifted the deceased person and rescue workers from the scene.

Pismo Beach police are investigating the death.

Loading...