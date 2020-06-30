Person dies after falling off Pismo Beach cliff
June 30, 2020
A person died Monday after falling off a cliff by the Shore Cliff Lodge on Price Street in Pismo Beach.
At about 2:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a person had fallen. Rescue workers climbed down the rocky cliffside and unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the victim. A helicopter then airlifted the deceased person and rescue workers from the scene.
Pismo Beach police are investigating the death.
