Police searching for armed carjacking suspect

June 14, 2020

Deputies are looking for an armed man suspected of a carjacking in Goleta on Friday.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the suspect approached a silver Mazda near the intersection of San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road, brandished a firearm and forced the victim out of the vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect then fled the area in the stolen car.

Officials describe the suspect as an Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build. The stolen car is a silver Mazda 3 hatchback, with California license plate 7HKU198.

Investigators are asking anyone who spots the stolen vehicle to call 9-1-1 and not approach the vehicle or occupants.

