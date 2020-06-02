Front Page  »  

Protesters block traffic on Highway 101, vandals break windows in SLO

June 2, 2020

Protesters blocked traffic on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Monday and later engaged in a standoff with officers near the police station, while vandals and looters focused on the downtown area.

Hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd gathered in the afternoon at Mission Plaza. They then marched through downtown SLO and onto Highway 101, walking southbound in the northbound lanes.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the protesters stopped traffic in both directions on the highway near Santa Rosa Street.

After exiting the highway, protesters walked through downtown and later engaged in a standoff with officers on Santa Rosa Street near the San Luis Obispo police station. The standoff between protesters and officers at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Walnut streets continued until after 7 p.m., when police asked the protesters to disperse.

While many left, a small group remained with some throwing water bottles at police. Officers arrested several people and shot tear gas at protesters.

In line with protest in larger cities, after the march led to civil unrest, vandals and looters focused on local businesses. A vandal shot out windows at Central Coast Surfboards, Founders Community Bank, and Shoe Palace. Looters then snatched items from the shoe store.


Lmo

Perhaps if Chief Cantrell has her officers get down on their knees and beg the ‘protesters’ to please be nice and go away, they will. San Luis Obispo leadership at its finest. These people are not protesting anything… they’re criminals.


06/02/2020 12:17 pm 
06/02/2020 12:17 pm
Gramelin

The Looters have Nothing to do with the Protest. They are just criminals taking advantage of the situation. Perfect example: Someone posted a vid on FB showing the vandal breaking out the window of AutoZone with a Hammer. A white guy, well dressed, facemask, head cover, carrying an umbrella to better block himself from camera’s..he was followed.

Lets not get confused over who the criminals are and why they might be vandalizing, instigating violence, antagonizing the police during what would be a peaceful protest.


06/02/2020 12:07 pm 
06/02/2020 12:07 pm
Rambunctious

It should be obvious to everyone by now that the rioters are using the protests to spark up violence…so I blame both the rioters and the legitimate protesters at this point…go home and allow the hands of justice to work…you made your point now back off so our town and its hard working business people can get some of their life back….you are all to blame if you continue….


06/02/2020 12:26 pm 
06/02/2020 12:26 pm
giblets56

I agree! Since when does taking something that doesn’t belong to you, ie looting and destroying others’ property have anything to do with the loss of a human being? God have mercy on our country!


06/02/2020 7:44 am 
06/02/2020 7:44 am
shelworth

As soon as they leave the sidewalk they are no longer “Protesters”, blocking traffic is depriving other people of their freedom of movement. A “Vandal” does not “Shoot” out windows, that would be a “Felony Criminal”. Very lucky there was no one in those stores or it might have been “Murderer”. I sincerely hope the pendulum starts swinging back soon.


06/02/2020 6:46 am 
06/02/2020 6:46 am
Smith

As long as you are Mr(s) Correcty Pants, shelly, vandalism can be a felony charge in Cali, so vandal would be a proper description of the felon. I agree with the rest of your comment. Have a great day.


06/02/2020 12:42 pm 
06/02/2020 12:42 pm
Gordo

I hope no unfortunate person gets stuck in an ambulance half way down the Cuesta grade on their way to the hospital the next time these peaceful protestors decide to take control of the highway away from the State of California. I saw the traffic southbound and it was backed all the way up the grade.

How did Chief Cantrell not see this coming and block their avenues of approach to the freeway? Is she an idiot or just following the orders of activist mayor Heidi Harmon?

Hopefully this doesn’t happen again; marching around town is fine, but don’t do something stupid that could keep someone from getting to the hospital during an emergency.


06/02/2020 6:45 am 
06/02/2020 6:45 am
aye-caramba

Time to re open now, bring back EVERYTHING. The boredom, frustration and ridiculous lecturing and posturing of leaders telling EVERYONE how to think, act and what attitudes to have has come home to roost. CV is not as mortal as thought; if you are scared STAY HOME. We want and need the freedom to live as we wish, risky or not. IF NOT, then you will continue to see the result of repressed angers and frustrations boil up with scenes like last night. It is NOT about Floyd , but oppression in general. This is raw rebellion.


06/02/2020 6:42 am 
06/02/2020 6:42 am
Kaiser Bill

Yes, reopen everything so a crazed mob has more to loot. Great idea.


06/02/2020 7:12 am 
06/02/2020 7:12 am
Kaiser Bill

1. Stay home and avoid SLO City if you can.


2. SLO City now needs an extended evening curfew like Santa Maria. But since “woke left” Mayor Heidi personally joined the illegal protests days ago, it won’t happen.


06/02/2020 5:57 am 
06/02/2020 5:57 am
Sebastian

Only several people arrested for “protesting” on a highway and “protesting” by looting a locally owned business, amazing. Anyways, it’s not a protest, it’s a riot, and these rioters need to be, as the democrats were saying last month about those disobeying social distancing orders, “brought to heel.”


06/02/2020 3:21 am 
06/02/2020 3:21 am
