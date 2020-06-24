Front Page  »  

Protests cost San Luis Obispo at least $250,000

June 24, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

The city of San Luis Obispo tallied some of the taxpayer costs related to a handful of recent protests. Those expenses come to $253,238, and do not include all the costs.

One of the primary goals of the protests is to shift a portion of police department funding to social services. However, officer overtime costs related to five days of protests has exceeded $176,000 at a time the city is facing budget shortfalls related to the coronavirus.

In response to a records request, the city provided partial costs for the five protests that occurred from May 31 through June 5. The costs include officer hours, management hours, barrier material, and food and drinks.

On June 1, protesters blocked traffic on Highway 101, and later engaged in a standoff with officers near the police station. During the protests that followed, officers guarded on-ramps and off-ramps to keep the protesters off Highway 101.

While the number of protests has slowed, protests are continuing, with another protest planned for Thursday at 7:45 p.m.


Francesca Bolognini

So, a couple of teenage looters (who got caught) break into stores and the “tough on crime” crowd lumps that in with the protest just to give themselves an excuse to be a bunch of no name reactionary racists. Gotta love that level of courage whilst displaying one’s ignorant upbringing.


In the mean time, I suggest those of you who think the protest was so uncalled for and expensive tally up the cost of all the times that LEOs have used excessive or lethal force and mishandling and cost the taxpayers for their incompetence and brutality. How about the video of the death that took place in the jail well before the last election and you all reelected the guy who was overseeing things at the time? You know the one, where a mentally ill man was tortured for days and finally died in our jail, with those heroic officers looming over him laughing and joking while he expired? Not ringing any bells?


The same sheriff is still in office, so you didn’t seem to mind how much all that barbarism cost us. Hey, he bought himself a fancy boat that he said was to chase drug dealers, which we all know is actually the Coast Guard’s job and you still reelected him. But the protestors!!! Now that is a real problem. They want racial equality and I can see where that just won’t work for ya.


How many of those kinds of episodes of wrongful death are ya’ll comfortable with ? Not happening to you so you don’t care? Well you are certainly paying for it. We all are. And I don’t feel even a tiny bit comfortable with what has been happening in my name, on my dime to those people or the dogs either, for that matter. Nor is any of this fair to the good and competent officers who are actually brave and kind and sign up to be genuinely helpful.


Law enforcement is one thing. Some of this other stuff is quite another matter.


06/25/2020 1:22 am
mkaney

You want to see why the costs are so high? You think this is reasonable and rational management of law enforcement? Managing things this inefficiently would get you fired in the private sector very quickly.



06/24/2020 10:37 pm
otisthecat

Umm….. they needed the cops there. Who else was going to prevent the dips**** from getting ran over?


06/24/2020 7:12 pm
Vic Lamborghini

The organizers of the “rally” of June 11th had a permit. The thousands that marched through the city after the rally did not. Why did the SLOPD allow this? They knew this was going to happen at least a day before.


Was the SLOPD afraid of confrontation given the size of the mob — and the prospect of little mutual aid given all the other disruptions going on, or again, would stopping them from marching through Downtown SLO without a permit simply have went against Harmon’s and Cantrell’s personal politics that keep them in office/in a job?


06/24/2020 6:12 pm
Vic Lamborghini

I truly wonder if the mayor, city council and chief of police welcomed the protest marchers because:


1) Their political foundations and ideology, and most especially, their coming political campaigns forced them to to metaphorically “get on their knees.”


2) Or because they were simply afraid that the hoard of “peaceful” protestors would destroy Downtown SLO?


06/24/2020 6:04 pm
