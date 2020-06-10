SLO County votes for minor reductions in public safety funding

June 10, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to cut funding for public safety departments by 1 percent and all other departments by 4 percent to make up for budget shortfall because of the coronavirus.

During the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal year, the county was anticipating a $32 million to $56 million deficit because of reduced revenue during the pandemic. County staff suggested across the board cuts of 4 percent.

Members of Race Maters SLO asked the board to reallocate a portion of law enforcement funding to social services, housing and mental health services.

Seeking to fully fund public safety, Supervisor Debbie Arnold made a motion to suspend training programs and a building relocation in order to keep the four public safety departments – fire, sheriffs, district attorney, and probation – fully funded. Her motion did not garner a second.

Supervisor John Peschong then made a motion to use $2.5 million in reserve Proposition 172 funding for current shortfalls in public safety funding, to make a 1 percent cut in public safety funding and a 4 percent cut in the remaining departments. The motion passed 4-1 with Arnold dissenting.

On June 16, the board will review and then vote on adoption of the proposed budget changes.

