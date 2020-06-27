State prison escapee captured in Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County deputies captured a fugitive on Friday who escaped from the Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad several days earlier.

Edgar Delgado, 37, walked out of the prison’s Minimum Support Facility on June 23, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officers then notified local law enforcement of Delgado’s escape and a stolen vehicle he possibly fled in.

While on patrol in Los Osos, a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Turri Road, but did not locate Delgado.

SLO County deputies and state corrections officers then tracked Delgado to a restaurant parking lot on the 500 Block of Tefft Street in Nipomo. He was arrested on Friday afternoon and returned to prison.

On March 1, 2019, Delgado was transferred from the Santa Barbara County Jail to the Salinas Valley State Prison to serve a four-year sentence. He was serving a sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug possession. He was slated to be released in June 2021.

