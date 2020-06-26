Wildfire burns 250 acres in the California Valley

June 26, 2020

A wildfire burned 250 acres in the California Valley on Thursday.

At approximately 3:32 p.m., a 911 caller reported a fire burning near Belmont Trail and Bend Road. As of Friday morning, the fire had burned 263 acres and was 80 percent contained.

Firefighters battled the blaze from both the air and ground. Cal Fire stated in a tweet Thursday evening that firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

The fire is located within the protection area of the federal Bureau of Land Management, though the BLM says the fire did not impact any public land.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Loading...