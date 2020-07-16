Angry tirade at Paso Robles grocery store over face mask rules, video

July 16, 2020

Customers at a Smart and Final in Paso Robles witnesses an ugly confrontation earlier this month when a man refused to wear a mask, and an employee insisted.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order on June 18 that requires all Californians to wear face coverings in public places, such as grocery stores. Smart and Final then posted signs requiring their customers to wear masks while shopping in their stores.

The man entered the store without a mask, prompting a store clerk to give him a mask to wear, but he stuck it in his pocket. After arguing with the clerk, the man put the mask on for a few seconds before taking it off.

In the end, a Paso Robles police officer escorted the man from the store.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with the Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...