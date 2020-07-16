Front Page  »  

Angry tirade at Paso Robles grocery store over face mask rules, video

July 16, 2020

Customers at a Smart and Final in Paso Robles witnesses an ugly confrontation earlier this month when a man refused to wear a mask, and an employee insisted.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order on June 18 that requires all Californians to wear face coverings in public places, such as grocery stores. Smart and Final then posted signs requiring their customers to wear masks while shopping in their stores.

The man entered the store without a mask, prompting a store clerk to give him a mask to wear, but he stuck it in his pocket. After arguing with the clerk, the man put the mask on for a few seconds before taking it off.

In the end, a Paso Robles police officer escorted the man from the store.

Leave a Reply

adustum

No wonder Paso has so many covid 19 cases – due to people like this man. Thank you Smart and Final employees for helping to protect the public. If people don’t want to abide by a private businesses’ requirements, go elsewhere.


07/16/2020 2:35 pm
hotdog

He should have been arrested for assault. I wish the other customers had ganged up on him. Kudos to the staff person who insisted he wear a mask, she should receive the massive fine that should be levied against the bum.


07/16/2020 1:57 pm
charger805

I feel like she might have contracted corona virus from him screaming in her face in such close proximity, mask or no. What a peach he is.


While I admire her tenacity, I’m on the fence about her approach. I also can’t help but wonder if that had been a man telling him to put a mask on if he wouldn’t have complied. He sure scurried when the men in uniform showed up (police?).


07/16/2020 12:59 pm
pasoparent5

The female Smart & Final employee was mad because the customer wouldn’t wear a mask. She was following him, waving a mask and he wouldn’t comply. She was completely out of line and was harassing him. She put herself in a dangerous position and was an idiot for following the guy around the store.


Also, I’ve shopped at Smart & Final, WalMart, Target & other stores in Paso and have seen MANY non-mask wearing customers, especially elderly people. The Smart & Final employee probably didn’t harass other customers; she somehow saw this guy as an easy target.


07/16/2020 12:11 pm
ajdury

The Smart & Final employee probably didn’t harass other customers


Thanks for your absolutely unproven statement, and thank you for being part of the problem instead of the solution.


07/16/2020 12:29 pm
slogirl

My lord people are dumb. Just wear the effen mask.


07/16/2020 11:56 am
SLOGROWN

@ slogirl,

Today a mask. Soon the mark.

Will you be here to accept it?


07/16/2020 1:53 pm
adustum

Oh PLEASE!!!!! Give us a break at such a sophomoric comment.


07/16/2020 2:33 pm
kevin rise

I hope that man doesnt have children or a public job, or a gun.


07/16/2020 10:58 am
kevin rise

What a giant piece of garbage that guy is, screaming in that young ladies face. People like him need jail to sober up their insanity, or therapy and giant ticket for wasting first responders time. So tired of seeing selfish psychopaths causing a public disturbance.


07/16/2020 10:55 am
slomark

Just wait until Walmart begins requiring masks nationwide this Monday, if I’m not mistaken! I expect fireworks.


07/16/2020 10:42 am
