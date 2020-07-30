Another Templeton nursing facility home dies of coronvirus

July 29, 2020

One day after announcing two residents of a Templeton nursing facility died of coronavirus, health officials announced Wednesday another resident of Vineyard Hills Health Center in their 80s died of COVID-19.

Five residents of the skilled nursing facility in Templeton have now died of coronavirus, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The source of transmission of the virus was staff or others who had been moving around inside the facility, County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said Wednesday afternoon. However, Borenstein refrained from placing blame on Vineyard Hills Health Center.

“We in no way want to blame the facility or their staff,” Borenstein said.

Vineyard Hills Health Center, which is dealing with a lingering coronavirus outbreak, first had an employee test positive in April. The virus has since spread among staff and residents at the facility.

On Wednesday, there were 21 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Atascadero and Nipomo lead with four new cases each.

Of the 1,710 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 1,304 individuals have recovered, and 12 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 13 people in the hospital — four in intensive care, and 381 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 431

San Luis Obispo — 235

Nipomo — 239

Atascadero — 199

Arroyo Grande — 138

Grover Beach — 80

Templeton — 63

San Miguel — 47

Oceano — 48

Pismo Beach — 44

Los Osos — 34

Morro Bay — 25

Cambria — 23

Santa Margarita — 17

CMC — 11

Cayucos — 10

Shandon — 9

Avila Beach — 6

Other county cases — 51

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 487,478 positive cases, and 8,909 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 4,568,037 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 153,840 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 17,185,930 cases with 670,200 dead.

