Atascadero post office shut down during bomb scare

July 23, 2020

By RICHARD BASTIAN

The Atascadero post office closed its doors on Thursday afternoon while law enforcement checked for a bomb.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a post office employee called the Atascadero Police Department to report a suspicious package. Officers closed the post office and called for backup.

Shortly afterwards, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and FBI agents joined the investigation. Atascadero officers Hughes, Jones and Purify accepted mail during the shutdown, in front of the post office.

At about 3 p.m., investigators determined the package did not contain an explosive devise, and the post office reopened.

