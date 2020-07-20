Coronavirus temporarily closes Splash Cafe in Pismo Beach

July 19, 2020

The Slash Cafe in Pismo Beach is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the restaurant announced Friday on Facebook.

During the shutdown, cleaners will sanitize the restaurant in accordance with San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department regulations. The popular restaurant, known for its clam chowder, is expected to reopen in about a week.

“We are taking this news very seriously,” according to Facebook. “With the upmost precaution for the safety and well-being of out staff and customers, Splash Cafe has decided to temporarily close our Pismo Beach location for sanitation and cleaning recommended by the SLO County Health Department.”

The Splash Cafe in San Luis Obispo remains open for patio dining and takeout.

