Dead man found in Morro Bay, police investigating

July 13, 2020

The body of a deceased man was found in the middle of a roadway near the intersection of Harbor Street and Piney Way in Morro Bay early Monday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man lying in the street. Morro Bay police officers arrived on the scene and discovered the body.

Officers determined the man died under suspicious circumstances and opened an investigation. The name of the deceased man is not being released at this time pending notification of his next of kin.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact Morro Bay Police Detective Marvos at (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

