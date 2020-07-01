Front Page  »  

Four people killed in Templeton crash identified

July 1, 2020

The California Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed Monday evening in a crash in Templeton as Kegin York, 22, of Creston; Taylan Perez, 22, of Paso Robles; Karen Montescabrera, 21, of Paso Robles; and Shelby Biaggini, 23, of Bend, Oregon.

At about 9:30 p.m., York passed a vehicle at a high-rate of speed and then hit the brakes, causing the vehicle to spin out and crash into an oak tree on Neal Springs Road near Deer View Lane. The four occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to the crash, to contact the CHP at (805) 434-1822.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Paso_citizen

It is a shame that three other people had to die because of the stupid actions of one. If it had only been York …well


Now relate this to mask wearing to stem the spread of COVID-19. Other, vulnerable people have died and will continue to die because of the stupid actions of many who feel that they are ‘immune’.

If they want to harm or kill themselves – so be it – just don’t kill someone else.


Use some common sense. Don’t speed at 75-80 mph into a curve with a 25-30 mph safe speed and expect to cause no harm.


Vote Up-8Vote Down 
07/01/2020 6:57 am
﻿