Four people killed in Templeton crash identified

July 1, 2020

The California Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed Monday evening in a crash in Templeton as Kegin York, 22, of Creston; Taylan Perez, 22, of Paso Robles; Karen Montescabrera, 21, of Paso Robles; and Shelby Biaggini, 23, of Bend, Oregon.

At about 9:30 p.m., York passed a vehicle at a high-rate of speed and then hit the brakes, causing the vehicle to spin out and crash into an oak tree on Neal Springs Road near Deer View Lane. The four occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to the crash, to contact the CHP at (805) 434-1822.

