Grover Beach police looking for persons of interest in graffiti case

July 8, 2020

Grover Beach police are asking the public to help them identify two persons of interest in a case of vandalism at Grover Beach Elementary School. On Monday, school employees discovered racist graffiti spray painted on the school.

The vandal or vandals painted a stick figure hanging from a noose and a racial slur.

School video surveillance captured two people walking with a dog. It is not know if the persons of interest were involved in the vandalism or if they witnessed the crime.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the people in the photos to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.

Loading...