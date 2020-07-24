Record number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County

July 23, 2020

San Luis Obispo County health officials confirmed 74 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with another coronavirus related fatality. It is the highest number of confirmed infections verified by county officials in one day.

A person in their 80s with underlying health issues died of the coronavirus on Thursday. Before their death, the county resident had been hospitalized for three days following their discharge from a long-term care facility that recently had an outbreak.

During the past two days, there have been 92 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 30 new cases, followed by Atascadero with 15, and San Luis Obispo with 10.

Of the 1,467 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 978 individuals have recovered, and eight have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 14 people in the hospital — four in intensive care, and 465 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 358

San Luis Obispo — 225

Nipomo — 205

Atascadero — 157

Arroyo Grande — 131

Grover Beach — 69

Templeton — 56

San Miguel — 45

Pismo Beach — 41

Oceano — 33

Los Osos — 31

Morro Bay — 18

Cambria — 13

Santa Margarita — 13

CMC — 11

Cayucos — 9

Shandon — 9

Avila Beach — 6

Other county cases — 39

As of Thursday evening, there have been 432,345 positive cases, and 8,202 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 4,169,991 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 143,333 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 15,654,649 cases with 636,479 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...