San Luis Obispo again charging for parking downtown

July 27, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo on Monday began charging for 30-minute and two-hour parking meter spaces. On March 16, because of the pandemic, the city stopped charging for parking.

Currently, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday, city staff will ticket those who fail to fund their parking meter.

The city’s 10-hour meters remain free, along with parking during the daytime in city parking garages. The relaxed parking costs are expected to last through October.

