Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo protesters smash glass on 4-year-old child

July 22, 2020

Tianna Arata standing on a highway barrier

By KAREN VELIE

Participants in a Black Lives Matter protest in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday turned violent smashing a car window onto a four-year-old child and damaging the hood of the car. Protesters repeatedly refused to let people walk or drive where they wanted to go, at times screaming profanities.

Near the end of the protest, San Luis Obispo police officers arrested 20-year-old Tianna Isis Arata, the organizer of the protest, and 22-year-old Elias Bautista.

After the City of San Luis Obispo learned Arata was planning a protest, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell contacted Arata who claimed the event at Mitchell Park would be peaceful, police said. As a result, the city did not have officers blocking entrances to the highway.

Shortly after 5 p.m., approximately 300 protesters marched through the downtown area. The protesters then walked onto Highway 101, blocking all lanes in both directions for nearly an hour. While on the freeway, protesters smashed the rear window of a car with a 4-year-old child in the back seat. Glass shattered on the boy.

Protesters marched back onto city streets, confronting drivers along the way. Protesters stopped and surrounded a vehicle at Monterey Street and California Boulevard. Protesters also chased several other vehicles as they marched.

The protesters then stopped to watch Arrata toss a partially burnt American flag on the ground and stomp on it.

Tianna Arata, in the center, stomping on a burnt flag

In a video Arrata posted on Instagram, Chief Cantrell texts Arata during the march to tell her about the broken window and that, “Trust goes both ways Tianna.”

“F**K Deanna,” Tianna responded.

Officers arrested Arata shortly after the protest concluded.

 

Officers booked Arata in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of participation in a riot, unlawful assembly, conspiracy, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. The decision to arrest Arata was made in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office, police said.

During the arrest of Arata, Bautista allegedly assaulted a police officer, who suffered minor injuries. Officers booked Bautista in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempting to deter an officer from doing his job, and for attempting to take a person from the lawful custody of a peace officer.

The back seat of the car that the 4-year-old child was in

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.


Loading...
Related:


54
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
DashRiprock

wow, i used to get coffee from her at CA fresh, was always a sweetheart, but i am sorry, if she used the f word in front of kids, led the followers onto 101, and stomped on the flag, she needs to do a year minimum in Parkinson’s plaza


Vote Up6Vote Down 
07/22/2020 7:33 pm
slomark

Do these people know they are making more and more voters decide to vote for Trump?


Vote Up7Vote Down 
07/22/2020 7:17 pm
isoslo

Watching these protesters is like watching a two-year old child throw a temper tantrum.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
07/22/2020 6:59 pm
isoslo

When I see these protesters I feel like I am watching a preschool group throwing a group temper tantrum. If they had any brains amongst them they would find productive outlets to make real and positive changes to America.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
07/22/2020 5:12 pm
Stunned

I felt sick for those people trying to have a simple outdoor dinner when the ever untalented girl comes storming through screaming “f**k your comfort” over and over. What an embarrassment to our city and shame on the leaders for allowing it to stream through that particular setting. Go protest at the park….jump around in circles grab dinner and call it a night.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
07/22/2020 3:22 pm
1 3 4 5
﻿