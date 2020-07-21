Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo ranked number one for unaffordable rental costs

July 21, 2020

By CCN STAFF

City of San Luis Obispo residents pay the most in rent, proportional to their income, in the United States, according to a recent study by Insurify.

The study found that 43.43 percent of renters in SLO are spending more than 50 percent of their gross household income on rent. The average rent in SLO is $1,459 while more than 30 percent of the population falls under the poverty line, according to the study.

Two cities in San Luis Obispo County made the more affordable list. In Paso Robles, only 13.49 percent of renters pay more than 50 percent of their household income on rent, followed by Atascadero at 14.18 percent.

Researchers took the estimated number of renters paying 50 percent or more of their household income on gross rent in the past 12 months and compared it to the total number of renters, in cities with a population of over 50,000, to calculate their results. The study garnered median gross rental costs and the percent of the population falling below the poverty line from the American Community Survey’s most recent calculations and the U.S. Census Bureau.

If a family’s total income is less than their designated poverty threshold, they are considered to be under the poverty line.

Of SLO’s 46,997 residents, 32.4 percent fall under the poverty line, according to Data USA.

Of those, Hispanics appear to be disproportionately impacted: they are 3.2 percent of SLO’s overall population, and 13.6 percent of city residents who are living below the poverty line.

Poverty level by race in SLO in 2017:

White: 84.19 percent of the population, and 72.1 percent of people in SLO living below the poverty line
Asian: 5.80 percent of the population, and 5.3 percent of people in SLO living below the poverty line
Hispanic: 3.20 percent of the population, and 13.6 percent of people in SLO living below the poverty line
Black or African American: 2.20 percent of the population, and 2.45 percent of people in SLO living below the poverty line

With an 11.2 percent unemployment rate in San Luis Obispo County, propelled primarily by the coronavirus pandemic, many residents are having difficulty paying their rents. In SLO County, renters impacted by the pandemic, are protected from eviction until 90 days after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifts the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

County officials recommend those unable to pay their rent on time, because of the pandemic, work with their landlords on a repayment plan.


mytwopointfivesense

Mayor Heidi Harmon’s Instagram post 3 weeks ago today:

“Did you know the City of SLO has more affordable housing than the entire county combined?” – If you live here, you know that’s an absolute joke.


07/21/2020 10:24 pm
ClayBertram

I agree with Stew, which I often do. Some of our top paid government employees make too much money compared to their contribution to our county economy. For example, Jeff Armstrong over at Cal Poly. His compensation dwarfs any county or city employee by 200k. Meanwhile his university brings over 21,000 students into a city that has 46,000 taxpayers. Only 7% of Cal Poly students are county residents, that leaves 15,000 people to find a place to live every year. Of course there will be carpet baggers who will disagree with my assertion of the statistical facts. Like the the management group that owns most of the college bars downtown or the landlords putting a grad student in their garage for $1800 a month. Perhaps the most ironic part of this dilemma is that BLM marchers continually march on our only freeway in our county, while every major racism incident in recent years has happened at Cal Poly. I challenge any naysayers to justify Jeff Armstrong’s salary.


07/21/2020 9:53 pm
cooperdog

I moved here in 1980 from PA. Thought the housing prices were outrageous then, and wages low. I heard about the “SLO tax”, and “Look where you get to live.” I’m still willing to hang in there and do what it takes to live here and put the effort in to achieve it.


07/21/2020 7:20 pm
mazin

Hello copperdog, IMHO good decision, look at it this way, say you can get mortgage/equity opportunity cost rate of return of 3.75%; taxes at 1.2% of value per Prop 13 plus bonded indebtedness; maintenance say 1% of value ($7,500 per year on house worth $750T); insurance say 0.2% of value ($1,500 per year on house worth $750,000). Question: Will you annual value increase more than 3.75%+1.2%+1%+0.2% = 6.15% per year? If so, excluding income tax effects which increase the return, your house is free. Note: I did a long term study of a home in Goleta 1966 to 2012 and came up with annual appreciation of 7.25%. Calculated a similar 8.25% long term annual appreciation rate on another case study home in Vancouver, B.C., another limited growth, high aesthetics community. My conclusion was that a home in a beautiful community, healthy lifestyle, highly restricted growth will have a positive rate of return relative to the cost to keep the home.


07/21/2020 7:49 pm
