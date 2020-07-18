Seven men charged in SLO County for soliciting prostitution

July 18, 2020

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors filed solicitation of prostitution charges earlier this month against seven men arrested in a law enforcement sting operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution.

As part of a yearly statewide human trafficking crackdown, law enforcement agencies on the Central Coast arrested three pimps, 22 prostitutes and 14 Johns. The sixth annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was executed during January to correlate with National Human Trafficking Awareness month and was focused on rescuing victims of human trafficking and aiding them in rebuilding their lives.

At that time, officials were not releasing the names of those arrested because of ongoing investigations.

The following suspects are scheduled for arraignment, for solicitation of prostitution charges, on July 22, in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Vernon Randall Anderson, 66, of Templeton

David Sean Byrnes, 54, of San Luis Obispo

Jake Daniel Ceniseroz, 32, of Atascadero

Michael Durighello, 33, of San Luis Obispo

Maximo MaldonadoGuzman, 45, of Santa Maria

Stephan Ruffino, 66, Santa Maria

During the January sting, law enforcement also arrested Guy Alvin Azama Jr., 32, of San Fransisco for human trafficking and pimping. Azama pled to the charge and was sentenced on May 5 to serve five years in state prison.

In January, deputies targeted massage parlors where there have been reports of illegal sexual activity. Charges ranged from prostitution, pimping to possession of drugs and firearms.

The Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s offices, local police departments, and the FBI participated in the sting operation.

