SLO City Council votes in favor of sales tax increase

July 22, 2020

Following the lead of other cities in the county, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to place a 1 percent sales tax increase initiative on the November ballot.

If passed by a a majority of voters, the sales tax rate in San Luis Obispo would indefinitely rise from 7.75 percent to 8.75 percent. The initiative would eliminate the sunset clause on the city’s existing half percent sales tax, which is due for renewal in 2023, and set the city sales tax rate at 1.5 percent until it is potentially changed by voters in the future.

San Luis Obispo is facing an $8.6 million budget shortfall in the current fiscal year. The city’s existing half percent sales tax combined with a 1 percent increase would generate approximately $21.6 million annually, according to a city staff report.

Presently, all seven cities in SLO County have sales tax rates of 7.75 percent. Each of the seven cities have adopted their own half percent sales tax in the past.

In addition to San Luis Obispo, the city councils of Atascadero, Grover Beach, Morro Bay and Paso Robles voted to place 1 percent sales tax increase measures on the November ballot. The Arroyo Grande City Council voted last week against raising sales tax via a 2020 ballot measure.


Paso_citizen

So now all cities in SLO (except AG) want more money from their residents or bad things will happen and we residents will be left to fend for ourselves. Woe be unto us.


As has been stated before, but needs to be said again :


As any hog farmer will tell you – You can not get hogs to stop eating as long as someone keeps filling the trough. Our job is to stop filling the trough. Vote NO on any tax increases. Force the hogs to find food someplace else.


07/22/2020 8:23 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

Businesses are failing, City is technically insolvent, owes over $165,000,000 to CalPERS, but is spending over $100,000 on a diversity committee. Let’s not cut spending or staffing, it’s so much better just to tax the residents and tourists than address the long term problem of living beyond our means.


07/22/2020 5:03 pm
slomark

They could put a 10% sales tax increase on the ballot and the people in SLO would vote for it.


07/22/2020 3:40 pm
tomsquawk

” the sales tax rate in San Luis Obispo would indefinitely rise from 7.75 percent to 8.75 ” indefinite = permanent in the politispeak dictionary


07/22/2020 2:57 pm
ddc1983

Not quite permanent – I’d imagine in a couple years, they’ll vote on another 0.25% increase for some other measure, like to add electric vehicle charging stations or more bike lanes or something.


07/22/2020 5:32 pm
