SLO County passes 900 coronavirus cases, with four deaths

July 10, 2020

San Luis Obispo has more than 900 confirmed coronavirus cases and four deaths, as the number of new cases continues to rise.

As new cases have increased, so have requests for testing. County health administrators are asking those who are asymptomatic and not at high risk, not to get tested at this time. High risk includes healthcare workers, the elderly and those working at essential businesses.

“Help us use our testing resources wisely,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you are an asymptomatic, lower risk individual, please do not seek a test at this time to help those who are most vulnerable get tested.”

During the past two days, there have been 60 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 18 new cases, followed by Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Atascadero with eight new cases each.

Of the 905 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 616 individuals have recovered, and four have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 10 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 264 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 221

San Luis Obispo — 145

Nipomo — 133

Atascadero — 93

Arroyo Grande — 74

San Miguel — 37

Grover Beach — 37

Templeton — 31

Pismo Beach — 26

Oceano — 17

Los Osos — 17

Morro Bay — 12

CMC — 11

Cambria — 7

Santa Margarita — 7

Shandon — 6

Cayucos — 6

Avila Beach — 5

Other county cases — 20

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 308,471 positive cases, and 6,886 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 3,280,749 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 136,499 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 12,588,233 cases with 561,403 dead.

