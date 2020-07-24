Thieves burglarize Ellen DeGeneres Montecito home

July 24, 2020

Burglars hit the Montecito home of popular television host Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi on the Fourth of July, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office.

Investigators believe the residence was targeted because of DeGeneres and de Rossi’s celebrity status. The deputies are not disclosing the exact description of the items that were taken, but are describing the haul as high value jewelry and watches.

Deputies are working to determine if this theft is related to a string of recent celebrity home burglaries.

Loading...