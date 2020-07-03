Two residents at SLO senior living facility infected with coronavirus

July 3, 2020

By CCN STAFFERS

Two residents at a memory care center in San Luis Obispo tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

On Sunday, an asymptomatic resident at the Village at Sydney Creek tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected resident is in isolation at the facility, in a room with access to a courtyard.

A second resident tested positive for the virus at a hospital on Thursday, and was admitted.

In response to the positive test results, all staff and residents at the facility have been tested for the coronavirus. Attempts to trace the cause of the infections are ongoing.

During the past two day, there have been 69 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Nipomo leads with 16 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo at 12 and Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande at eight each.

Of the 701 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 484 individuals have recovered, and two have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are nine people in the hospital — six in intensive care, and 206 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 175

San Luis Obispo — 110

Nipomo — 106

Atascadero — 75

Arroyo Grande — 54

Grover Beach — 25

Templeton — 24

Pismo Beach — 21

San Miguel — 20

Los Osos — 15

Oceano — 15

CMC — 11

Morro Bay — 10

Cambria — 7

Shandon — 6

Cayucos — 6

Other county cases — 21

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 251,356 positive cases, and 6,303 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,884,430 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 132,033 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 11,163,695 cases with 528,101 dead.

