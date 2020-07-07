Vandals paint racist graffiti on Grover Beach school

July 7, 2020

Employees at Grover Beach Elementary School discovered racist graffiti spray painted on a building Monday morning.

The vandal or vandals painted a stick figure hanging from a noose and a racial slur. Lucia Mar Unified School District staff reported the graffiti to police and had it covered up.

The school has been closed to students since mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.

