Vandals paint racist graffiti on Grover Beach school
July 7, 2020
Employees at Grover Beach Elementary School discovered racist graffiti spray painted on a building Monday morning.
The vandal or vandals painted a stick figure hanging from a noose and a racial slur. Lucia Mar Unified School District staff reported the graffiti to police and had it covered up.
The school has been closed to students since mid-March because of the coronavirus.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.
