21 more Santa Barbara County Jail inmates with coronavirus

August 29, 2020

Twenty-one additional Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for coronavirus this week.

After an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 24, health personnel tested 66 inmates at the county jail. Of those, 21 tested positive.

Nineteen of the infected inmates are asymptomatic and being housed in a contained area together. The two inmates who are ill from the virus are isolated in a negative air flow cell.

This brings the total number of coronavirus positive inmates who have been housed at the Main Jail to 63. Of those: one died, 10 were released from custody, 19 have recovered, and 33 are currently infected with the virus.

