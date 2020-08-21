21 more Santa Barbara County Jail inmates with coronavirus
August 29, 2020
Twenty-one additional Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for coronavirus this week.
After an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 24, health personnel tested 66 inmates at the county jail. Of those, 21 tested positive.
Nineteen of the infected inmates are asymptomatic and being housed in a contained area together. The two inmates who are ill from the virus are isolated in a negative air flow cell.
This brings the total number of coronavirus positive inmates who have been housed at the Main Jail to 63. Of those: one died, 10 were released from custody, 19 have recovered, and 33 are currently infected with the virus.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines