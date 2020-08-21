Front Page  »  

Arsonist accused of starting the Dolan Fire near Big Sur

August 21, 2020

Shortly after the start of the Dolan Fire near Big Sur Tuesday night, detectives arrested a Fresno man for allegedly causing the blaze.

The Dolan Fire has burned 8,500 acres and is 0 percent contained, as of Friday morning. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday near Highway 1 in the John Little State Natural Reserve, approximately 10 miles south of Big Sure.

State parks personnel detained Ivan Geronimo Gomez, 30, near the point of origin. Monterey County Sheriff’s detectives then arrived at the scene and arrested Gomez on charges of arson of forest lands.

Deputies booked Gomez in Monterey County Jail with his bail set at $2 million.

The arson investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about the case is asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff’s Investigations Division at (831) 755-3773 or (831) 755-3762.

Currently, the Dolan Fire is one of multiple large blazes burning in Monterey County. Smoke from Monterey County fires has been blowing into SLO County.

Additionally, Highway 1 remains closed between Ragged Point and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park because of the Dolan Fire.


WeThePeople

Surprisingly (and thankfully), this guy didn’t get released on 0 bail!


Vote Up5Vote Down 
08/21/2020 12:42 pm
Slosum

Legal status please.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
08/21/2020 12:16 pm
Bert

Penal code 451

A person is guilty of arson when he or she willfully and maliciously sets fire to or burns or causes to be burned or who aids, counsels, or procures the burning of, any structure, forest land, or property.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
08/21/2020 12:56 pm
Jorge Estrada

1 peso = .05 dollar


Vote Up1Vote Down 
08/21/2020 1:59 pm
Rambunctious

Why?…what was his motive?….


Vote Up4Vote Down 
08/21/2020 11:19 am
