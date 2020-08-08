Beverly’s Fabrics to close down after 48 years in SLO

August 8, 2020

After 48 years in business, Beverly’s Fabrics on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo is closing its doors in November.

In about 100 days, the fabric and notions store is slated to close leaving 12 people out of a job. Employees were previously informed of the upcoming closure.

Late last year, Beverly’s Fabrics in Bakersfield closed, followed by Beverly’s Fabrics in Monterey earlier this year.

Almost a dozen stores have closed, leaving only the Soquel Beverly’s Fabrics open.

As the SLO store prepares to close, the store will reduce prices.

