Bystanders pull drowning child out of Lake Nacimiento

August 26, 2020

Good Samaritans pulled a young boy out of Lake Nacimiento Tuesday afternoon and performed CPR on the child. [KSBY]

Shortly after 3 p.m., the boy was swimming near the shore of Lake Nacimiento with his parents. Individuals from out of state noticed the child was in trouble, pulled the boy out of the water and performed CPR.

Emergency responders then came out to the scene and continued performing CPR. An ambulance transported the boy to a nearby hospital.

The boy’s current condition is unclear.

