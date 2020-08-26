Bystanders pull drowning child out of Lake Nacimiento
August 26, 2020
Good Samaritans pulled a young boy out of Lake Nacimiento Tuesday afternoon and performed CPR on the child. [KSBY]
Shortly after 3 p.m., the boy was swimming near the shore of Lake Nacimiento with his parents. Individuals from out of state noticed the child was in trouble, pulled the boy out of the water and performed CPR.
Emergency responders then came out to the scene and continued performing CPR. An ambulance transported the boy to a nearby hospital.
The boy’s current condition is unclear.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines