Cal Poly again reduces occupancy on campus

August 28, 2020

Students will not share rooms this year at Cal Poly residence halls and apartments, according to a recent announcement. This modification reduces the maximum number of students in campus housing to 5,150, or about 60 percent capacity.

On Aug. 19, an anonymous group of faculty members wrote a letter voicing their concerns over coronavirus risks posed by the administrations reopening plan.

“Although only 13 percent of Cal Poly classes will be held in person this fall, and most of these are upper division specialized labs or student research projects, the university’s current plan calls for reopening dorms at 70 percent of typical capacity (roughly 6,000 out of 8,500 spaces filled),” according to the letter. “Because of this relatively high density, Cal Poly cannot guarantee single room occupancy, as recommended by state guidelines.”

Cal Poly administrators responded with several late changes including requiring single room occupancy and testing.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus on campus, students are now required to have a coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of arriving on campus. Campus Health and Wellbeing has the capacity to conduct 600 tests per day.

Since March, 45 students, faculty or staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

