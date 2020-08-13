Cal Poly plans for most students to return to campus
August 13, 2020
California State University system administrators approved Cal Poly’s plan for limited in-person classes and on-campus housing for the fall quarter, according to a campus-wide email sent Wednesday.
Approximately 13 percent of classes will be held in person. These include labs and classes where attendance has been deemed necessary.
As part of a plan to reduce density in student housing, the number of student living on campus during the fall quarter has been reduced from 8,500 to a maximum of 5,980. The plan prioritizes first-year students.
Since March, 31 students faculty or staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The university is offering free coronavirus tests to symptomatic students. Infected students who live on campus, will be provided isolation rooms to quarantine in.
