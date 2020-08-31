Coronavirus cases up last week in SLO County

August 31, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported an average of 35 daily new cases of coronavirus last week, up from an average of 25 a day a week earlier.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 99 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo and California Men’s Colony lead with 26 new cases each.

Of the 2,981 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,541 individuals have recovered, and 20 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 16 people in the hospital — two in intensive care, and 464 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 730

San Luis Obispo — 415

Atascadero — 321

Nipomo — 311

CMC inmates — 265

Arroyo Grande — 190

Grover Beach — 138

Templeton — 115

San Miguel — 109

Oceano — 102

Los Osos — 52

Pismo Beach — 49

Morro Bay — 43

Cambria — 31

Shandon — 30

Santa Margarita — 24

Cayucos — 16

Avila Beach — 7

Creston — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 15

As of Monday evening, there have been 710,948 positive cases, and 12,988 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 6,209,210 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 187,679 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 25,615,244 cases with 854,039 dead.

