Evacuations ordered, Pond Fire burns1550 acres and two structures

August 2, 2020

The Pond Fire, located in rural Santa Margarita and Creston, has burned 1,550 acres and two structures, according to Cal Fire on Sunday morning. The fire is currently 10 percent contained.

San Luis Obispo County has ordered people to evacuate areas south of Highway 58, west of Huer Huero Road, north of Las Pilitas Road and east of Pozo Road.

Residents living southwest of the evacuation zone from Las Pilitas Road, west of Park Hill Road to east Pozo Road, and north and east of Pozo Road to Highway 58, were asked to prepare to evacuate.

An evacuation center is located at the Santa Margarita Elementary School. Those needing help with livestock evacuations are asked to call (805) 550-0213.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Pond Fire was spotted burning near the 3400 block of Kattacreek Road off Huer Huero Road.

Over 300 fire personnel from multiple agencies are working to extinguish the blaze, which is difficult because of winds, high-temperatures and rough terrain.

Loading...