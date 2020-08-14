Fire scorches the Oceano Dunes, video

The fast moving Dunes Fire near Oceano scorched 11 acres on Thursday evening. The fire is 50 percent contained.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the fire was reported burning near Third and Fourth streets in Oceano. The fire moved quickly through the dense brush and grasses growing on the dunes between the two entrances to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area.

Firefighters plan to remain on the scene throughout the day on Friday.

CalCoastNews reporter Josh Friedman videotaped the fire from the beach and the dunes.

