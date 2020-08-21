Front Page  »  

Law enforcement kill Nipomo shooting suspect

August 21, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A gunman was killed during a shootout with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies and CHP officers in the Vons parking lot in Nipomo on Friday afternoon, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Shortly before noon, the gunman, who was accompanied by a blond woman, appeared to fire random shots in the parking lot on West Tefft Street. During an altercation at the gas station, the shooter shot about seven rounds while employees sheltered in an office.

Photo by Richard Bastian

During a shootout with deputies and officers, the gunman was killed. Authorities are instructing the public to stay away from the area.


Jorge Estrada

Reads like what needed to happen was properly and successfully executed. Thanks for protecting the general public.


08/21/2020 1:51 pm 
08/21/2020 1:51 pm
SLOGROWN

Great job LEO’s! Thank you for your courage and for putting your lives on the lines every day when you put on the uniform. And, to your beloved families!


“Defund”. What an absolute crock of sh*t!


08/21/2020 1:50 pm 
08/21/2020 1:50 pm
ByteMaker

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! to all the LEOs involved. I really appreciate the job you do and I am sure most people do also. Don’t listen to the crazy people!


08/21/2020 1:47 pm 
08/21/2020 1:47 pm
